UrduPoint.com

Amazon To Launch 'Lord Of The Rings' Series In September 2022

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Amazon to launch 'Lord of the Rings' series in September 2022

New York, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Amazon announced Monday that its big-budget "The Lord of The Rings" series, based on the fantasy saga by J.R.R. Tolkien, will premiere worldwide in September 2022.

The streaming service hopes that the yet-to-be-titled series will rival the success of "Game of Thrones." The first episode will be available on September 2, 2022.

Amazon, which acquired the television rights to the cult classic in 2017 for an estimated $250 million, said in a statement that "filming of Season One completed today (Monday) in New Zealand." Situated in middle Earth and featuring some of the epic's most iconic characters, the series begins with new adventures "beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' books," the statement said.

The first season's episodes will be released on a weekly basis, according to Amazon, which also posted the first images from the show on social media Monday.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, known for her role in the series "Spartacus," and Robert Aramayo, who played a young Eddard Stark in "Game of Thrones," which became a behemoth of the fantasy genre over the course of its eight seasons.

With the multi-season adaptation of Tolkien's literary work already turned into a successful movie franchise in the early 2000s, Amazon hopes to score points for its streaming platform Amazon Prime Video against competitors such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

The internet titan founded by Jeff Bezos bought the storied MGM studios at the end of May for $8.45 billion.

The purchase of the almost century-old Hollywood studio bolstered its streaming library, adding the James bond and Rocky franchises to the platform.

Related Topics

Internet Film And Movies Social Media Young May September 2017 TV From Netflix Billion Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

9 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

10 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

8 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

8 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.