Another France Player Tests Positive Ahead Of Scotland Match

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

Another France player tests positive ahead of Scotland match

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The French rugby federation on Thursday reported another player had tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their Six Nations match against Scotland this weekend, and cancelled the day's training.

Sunday's game was placed in doubt after 15 France players and staff contracted the virus, but tournament organisers had announced on Wednesday the match would go ahead.

The FFR said in a statement that the latest round of tests had seen the "appearance of a positive case within the squad".

