IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has provided a house of their choice to the family of another martyred officer family.

As per details, the family members of martyred sub-inspector Ziaullah Khan of Narowal Police had been given a house in Lahore as per their choice. The family of the martyr had requested to provide a flat in a private society (Askri 11) in Lahore equipped with all the facilities. DPO Narowal sent the request of the said flat to the Central Police Office on behalf of the family of the martyr. The committee under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara approved the provision of houses on the request, upon which IG Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar issued orders for the implementation.

Sub-Inspector Ziaullah Khan Shaheed's family includes his wife and daughter who will live in the said house. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while paying tribute to the eternal sacrifice of Sub-Inspector Ziaullah Khan Shaheed said that Sub-Inspector Ziaullah Khan Shaheed bravely fought dangerous criminals without caring for his life, brave and dutiful officers like him are valuable assets of the Department. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that Punjab Police is a guardian force of more than 1600 brave martyrs like Sub-Inspector Ziaullah Khan Shaheed and 1700 Ghazis and best welfare of their families is top among top priorities of the department.