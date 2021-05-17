UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Ready To Host Copa America: President Fernandez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Argentina ready to host Copa America: President Fernandez

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Argentina is ready to host the Copa America, President Alberto Fernandez confirmed Sunday, despite the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 70,000 people in his country.

The tournament is due to kick off on June 13 even as the coronavirus is ravaging the continent and despite the delicate political situation in co-host Colombia, which is convulsed by anti-government protests.

"We were consulted and said yes. With all due care. This would be a Copa America for television, that must be said. Under those terms we would be willing to honor our commitment," Fernandez said in a statement to television channel C5N Argentina.

"The rest depends on how everything evolves and what Colombia is also going to do." Argentina is going through its worst phase since the pandemic began, passing 3.3 million infections this weekend with a total of 70,552 deaths.

"We agreed with CONMEBOL to hold the Copa America and we are going to do it with the applicable restrictions," Fernandez said, referring to the South American football governing body.

Fifteen River Plate players had to be dropped at the last minute for the superclasico against Boca Juniors for the Argentine League Cup on Sunday after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

CONMEBOL has started vaccinating footballers for the Copa America thanks to 50,000 doses donated by Chinese state pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

At the moment, matches will be played in the Argentine cities of Cordoba, Santiago del Estero, Mendoza and Buenos Aires, and in Colombia's Barranquilla, Medellin, Cali and Bogota.

The opening Copa America match will be played at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires between Argentina and Chile on June 13.

The final is scheduled for July 10 at the Barranquilla Metropolitan Stadium in Colombia.

Related Topics

Football China Company Santiago Del Estero Mendoza Buenos Aires Barranquilla Medellin Cali Bogota Cordoba Argentina Chile Colombia June July Sunday TV All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press:Dubai welcomes the world with confiden ..

51 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE family is an everlasting bond and ..

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President&#039 ..

10 hours ago

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

13 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.