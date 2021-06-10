UrduPoint.com
Argentine President Forced To Apologize For 'jungle' Comment

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

Argentine president forced to apologize for 'jungle' comment

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Argentina's president apologized Wednesday after going viral for stating that modern-day Mexicans originate from indigenous peoples, Brazilians "from the jungle" and his own country's inhabitants come from Europe.

"I am a Europeanist. I am someone who believes in Europe," Alberto Fernandez said as he and visiting Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez met with business leaders in Buenos Aires.

Mexican poet Octavio Paz, he continued, once wrote that "Mexicans came from the Indians, Brazilians from the jungle, but we Argentines came from boats, and they were boats that came from there, from Europe.

And that is how we built our society." Hours later, he apologized on Twitter.

"In the first half of the 20th century we received more than five million immigrants who lived with our native peoples," he said, adding: "We are proud of our diversity."Fernandez said he "did not mean to offend anyone" but to anyone who was, "my apologies."A video of his original statement went viral, drawing numerous reactions in Brazil.

