Around 414 films screened in cinemas on Eid-ul-Azha days only in 68 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Since 1948, Pakistani filmmakers have always found Eids a lucrative opportunity for movie business and to offer quality entertainment to the families when movie theaters see a huge influx of cine goers.

Since its inception, Pakistan Film Industry has released 414 films so far on the Eid-ul-Azha days including urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, and other regional languages.

According to a report in Film Database Magazine, Pakistan's first film 'Ruhi' was released on Eid-ul-Azha in 1954.

According to the decade-wise details, from 1954 to 1959, 14 films were released out of which 3 films were super hits, 4 hits and 7 did average business.

Around 35 films were released from 1960 to 1969, of which 3 were megahits, 10 were hits and 8 did average business.

The 70's considered a golden era for the Pakistani film industry saw the release of 67 films from 1970 to 1979, including Urdu, Punjabi, and Pashto films, of which 9 were super hits, 23 hits and 15 were average.

In the 1980s, from 1980 to 1989, 78 films were released on Eid-ul-Azha of which 5 were superhits, 12 were hits and 14 did average business.

In the 90's, from 1990 to 1999, about 80 films were screened on Eid-ul-Azha of which 7 were megahit, 3 hit and 4 were average.

In the 2000s, 72 films were released from 2000 to 2009, of which only 1 was superhit, 3 hit and one did average business.

In the decade 2010, from 2010 to 2019, a total of 68 films were released on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, out of which 7 were superhit, 3 were hits and 1 average.