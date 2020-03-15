Art, Craft exhibition to be held on March 25, 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :National library Pakistan has arranged a two-day Arts and Crafts exhibition on March 25 to 26 to commemorate the celebrations of resolution day March 23.

In collaboration with Real Pakistan and Step (non profit organizations), the exhibition titled "Sab Ka Pakistan" will feature Poetic Symposium and National Anthems.

In two-day long National level festival, traditional handmade products and handicap will be displayed by master artisans, an organizer said.

He said the exhibition will organize to celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm, to commemorate the outstanding achievement of sub-continent Muslims.

