Open Menu

ASEAN Ministerial Meeting Discusses Drug Control Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ASEAN ministerial meeting discusses drug control cooperation

VIENTIANE, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The eighth Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting on drug matters has been held in the Lao capital Vientiane, discussing cooperation against illicit drugs to realize a drug-free ASEAN.

The meeting was chaired on Friday by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong, and attended by representatives of ASEAN Member States and Timor-Leste as observer, reported Lao National Radio.

The meeting discussed the progress of the implementation of the ASEAN Work Plan on Securing Communities Against Illicit Drugs 2016-2025 and emphasized the importance of addressing and mitigating the impact of emerging challenges arising from the current illicit drugs situation in the region, while promoting dialogue and facilitating the exchange of information.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong commitment among the ASEAN ministers to solve the drug issue, in a bid to realize a drug-free ASEAN in accordance with the laws of each ASEAN member countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Drugs Vientiane Progress From Asia

Recent Stories

vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

2 minutes ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

2 minutes ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

31 minutes ago
 Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

46 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

47 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

53 minutes ago
Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

56 minutes ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

60 minutes ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

2 hours ago
 President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous