ASEAN ministerial meeting discusses drug control cooperation

VIENTIANE, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The eighth Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting on drug matters has been held in the Lao capital Vientiane, discussing cooperation against illicit drugs to realize a drug-free ASEAN.

The meeting was chaired on Friday by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong, and attended by representatives of ASEAN Member States and Timor-Leste as observer, reported Lao National Radio.

The meeting discussed the progress of the implementation of the ASEAN Work Plan on Securing Communities Against Illicit Drugs 2016-2025 and emphasized the importance of addressing and mitigating the impact of emerging challenges arising from the current illicit drugs situation in the region, while promoting dialogue and facilitating the exchange of information.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong commitment among the ASEAN ministers to solve the drug issue, in a bid to realize a drug-free ASEAN in accordance with the laws of each ASEAN member countries.