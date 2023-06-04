UrduPoint.com

Asian Games Host City Gives Away One Million Gift Packs For Global Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Asian Games host city gives away one million gift packs for global tourists

BEIJING, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of one million digital "cultural and tourism gift packs" were made available by Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province, to benefit worldwide visitors who plan to come to the city's sports gala - the 19th Asian Games - which is set to open on September 23.

The gift pack campaign could be seen as a global digital marketing maneuver that highlights Hangzhou's technologically smart nature while boosting its local cultural tourism that makes the most of the opportunity - the Asian Games, cultural sociologist Chu Xin told the Global Times.

A seven-day metro pass is included in the gift pack. Also, the campaign is collaborating with local touristic spots in Hangzhou to offer free admission tickets. Other privileges include a 100 Yuan ($14) phone card.

The most alluring part of the campaign comes in mid-August when 100,000 tickets for the Asian Games will be randomly gifted to gift pack recipients.

Chu informed that the gift pack campaign reflects the local culture and tourism department's strategy to integrate travel, tourism and cultural experiences into digital forms that will not be ­limited by geographical and cultural barriers.

"Such smart technological designs also match the 'Smart Asian Games' theme that is the main gist for the Hangzhou Games this year," Chu noted.

People interested in the campaign can type "Asian Games" into the Alipay app to collect the gift packages. The activity is divided into three phases. The first phase ends on June 10.

Related Topics

Sports China Metro Hangzhou June September Asia Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

11 hours ago
 Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

13 hours ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.