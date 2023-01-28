UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 Wounded In East Jerusalem Synagogue Shooting: Medics, Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 04:31 PM

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A shooting at a synagogue in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem during Shabbat prayers on Friday wounded 10 people, including many with "critical" injuries, police and medics said.

A police statement said there had been "terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem".

The Magen David Adom emergency response service said medics were treating "10 victims in multiple conditions, including critical."The shooting was in the Neve Yaakov neighbourhood of Jerusalem's eastern sector, which was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Six Day War.

