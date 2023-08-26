Open Menu

At Least 12 Dead In Madagascar Stadium Stampede - PM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 12 people were killed Friday in a crowd stampede at a stadium in the Madagascar capital of Antananarivo, the prime minister of the Indian Ocean nation Christian Ntsay said.

"The provisional toll shows 12 dead and some 80 injured," Ntsay told reporters at a hospital in Antananarivo where the victims were taken.

The stampede occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium where a crowd of around 50,000 spectators had arrived to attend the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games.

The cause of the tragedy was not immediately known.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, who was present at the opening ceremony, called for a minute's silence.

"A tragic event occurred because there was pushing. There were injuries and deaths at the entrance," he said in a televised speech.

The Indian Ocean Island Games are a multi-disciplinary competition being held in Madagascar until September 3.

They have been staged every four years in different islands in the south-west Indian Ocean for around 40 years. The previous edition took place in Mauritius.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Prime Minister Antananarivo Mauritius Madagascar September Christian Event

Recent Stories

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

16 minutes ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

16 minutes ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

18 minutes ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

18 minutes ago
 Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

18 minutes ago
 AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fine ..

AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy

18 minutes ago
Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime ..

Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

39 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS ..

AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah

39 minutes ago
 Probation officers from information group visits S ..

Probation officers from information group visits Sindh University

39 minutes ago
 Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continu ..

Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continues

39 minutes ago
 83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours ..

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours

1 hour ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mechanism to punish sexual harass ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous