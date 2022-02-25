UrduPoint.com

At Least 23 FARC Dissidents Killed In Colombia Military Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 08:40 AM

At least 23 FARC dissidents killed in Colombia military operation

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 23 dissidents of the former FARC guerrilla group were killed during an operation by the Colombian armed forces along the Venezuelan border, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The dissidents "died during military operations" carried out in the northern border department of Arauca, a narcotrafficking corridor that has seen fierce fighting between armed groups since the beginning of the year, a source in the ministry told AFP.

Among the dead was a former leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), known as "Arturo." Five dissidents were additionally injured, the source said.

"This operation forcefully dismantles the FARC dissident structure," said Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano, in a video published to social media.

Colombia signed a peace agreement in 2016 with the FARC to end a decades-long battle, but some dissident members of the group have chosen not to recognize it.

The defense minister said Arturo "took refuge in Venezuela and from there sought to reactivate the dissident groups to continue committing crimes." Former FARC dissidents, as well as members of Columbia's last active guerilla group known as the ELN, have set up bases in Venezuela, where Colombian authorities say they receive government backing -- an accusation Caracas denies.

Another rebel group leader known as "Ernesto" was also killed in the operation, which adds to a recent string of successful military offensives.

Last month, the president announced the "neutralization" of the rebel group leader known as "Jhonier," while in October of last year the drug kingpin known as "Otoniel" was captured.

He is now awaiting extradition to the United States.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Social Media Died Arauca Columbia Caracas United States Colombia Venezuela October Border 2016 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

13 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

13 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

15 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

15 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

16 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>