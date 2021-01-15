UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 Killed, 24 Injured After 6.2-magnitude Quake Jolts Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

At least 3 killed, 24 injured after 6.2-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

JAKARTA, Jan. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and 24 others wounded after a 6.2-magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's West Sulawesi province early Friday, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

The quake forced about 2,000 residences in Mamuju city and Majene district to flee home and take shelters at safer grounds, said Raditya Jati, spokesman of the agency.

At least 62 houses, one health clinic and one military office were destroyed in the quake, he told Xinhua in a text message.

Three hotels, namely the Maleo Hotel, the Anugrah Hotel and the Pantai Jaya Hotel as well as the Mitra Manakarra Hospital, the parliament building and the main parts of the governor office were damaged, Syarifuddin S., an official of the provincial social department told Xinhua via phone.

Evacuation of the victims and assessment of the risks of the quake are underway, according to the disaster agency and search and rescue office.

