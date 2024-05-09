Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested a drug supplier and recovered mainpuri from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested a drug supplier and recovered mainpuri from his possession.

SHO SITE police station Malik Jawed Iqbal along with his staff carried out a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and apprehended a drug peddler Asghar Ali Abaasi and recovered 450 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the suspect under narcotics control act.

