Police Arrests Drug Supplier, Recover Mainpuri
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested a drug supplier and recovered mainpuri from his possession.
SHO SITE police station Malik Jawed Iqbal along with his staff carried out a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and apprehended a drug peddler Asghar Ali Abaasi and recovered 450 packets of mainpuri from his possession.
Police have registered a case against the suspect under narcotics control act.
APP/nsm
