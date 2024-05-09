Open Menu

Incidents Of Misbehavior With Patrolling Officers Are Unacceptable: IG NH&MP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Inspector General (IG) of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Salman Chaudhry Thursday said that the recent incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers by citizens are unacceptable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Inspector General (IG) of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Salman Chaudhry Thursday said that the recent incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers by citizens are unacceptable.

“We have taken serious notice of these incidents, such insane misbehavior will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said while chairing an operational meeting of the NH&MP.

The meeting was attended by Additional Inspector General, DIGs, and SSPs and matters pertaining to all zones were discussed.

“All citizens are respectable to us, but such unpleasant incidents left bad impact on society and directed all officers to take strict legal action against the accused,” Salman Chaudhry said.

He said the citizens should follow all rules while traveling on motorways and highways.

Salman Chaudhry said that good moral character is a hallmark of the Motorway Police, so the public is also requested to always follow good moral character and ensure respect for the law.

