Audarya wins Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Audarya gave Europe another 2020 Breeders' Cup triumph Saturday, winning the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland under jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot, a late replacement for her regular rider.

Boudot picked up the ride on the James Fanshawe-trained filly after Ioritz Mendizabal tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn't make the trip to Lexington, Kentucky.

Boudot -- who has also picked up another mount for Saturday in place of Christophe Soumillon who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving Stateside -- offered a shout-out to Mendizabal, as did Fanshawe, who found the winner's circle with his first Breeders' Cup runner.

"It looks like he gave Pierre-Charles the right instructions," Fanshawe said. "She kept finding when he asked her in the final two furlongs." Fanshawe praised a "fantastic ride" from Boudot, who worked his way to the inside and wore down favored Rushing Fall.

Sent off at 17-1, Audarya battled past Rushing Fall to score the upset, Rushing Fall taking second and Harvey's Lil Goil third.

"He was drawn 11 and somehow he got to the inside," Fanshawe said. "I thought she's going to get tired, but she kept going."