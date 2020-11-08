UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Audarya Wins Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Audarya wins Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Audarya gave Europe another 2020 Breeders' Cup triumph Saturday, winning the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland under jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot, a late replacement for her regular rider.

Boudot picked up the ride on the James Fanshawe-trained filly after Ioritz Mendizabal tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn't make the trip to Lexington, Kentucky.

Boudot -- who has also picked up another mount for Saturday in place of Christophe Soumillon who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving Stateside -- offered a shout-out to Mendizabal, as did Fanshawe, who found the winner's circle with his first Breeders' Cup runner.

"It looks like he gave Pierre-Charles the right instructions," Fanshawe said. "She kept finding when he asked her in the final two furlongs." Fanshawe praised a "fantastic ride" from Boudot, who worked his way to the inside and wore down favored Rushing Fall.

Sent off at 17-1, Audarya battled past Rushing Fall to score the upset, Rushing Fall taking second and Harvey's Lil Goil third.

"He was drawn 11 and somehow he got to the inside," Fanshawe said. "I thought she's going to get tired, but she kept going."

Related Topics

Europe Circle Lexington 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

1 hour ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

1 hour ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.