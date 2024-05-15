Open Menu

Pakistan Conducts Successful Training Launch Of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2024 | 06:41 PM

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

The Inter-Services Public Relations says the launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Pakistan Army on Wednesday conducted successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System with a range of 400 kilometers.

According to ISPR, the launch was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures.

Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system.

Fatah-II is being inducted in Pakistan's Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets.

The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army's conventional arsenal.

The flight test was witnessed by Chief of the General Staff Pakistan Army, senior officers from the three services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and all Services Chiefs have congratulated participating troops and scientists on this excellent achievement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Prime Minister Army ISPR All From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’

43 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College ..

Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games

33 minutes ago
 Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji recei ..

Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..

33 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

33 minutes ago
 ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant ..

ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz

33 minutes ago
 Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha Universit ..

Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University

33 minutes ago
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education researc ..

PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda

46 minutes ago
 PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize televis ..

PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..

46 minutes ago
 £190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail ..

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea

1 hour ago
 Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this ye ..

Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year

32 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

32 minutes ago
 EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncert ..

EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan