Aussie Supermarket Commits Millions Of Dollars To Protect Great Barrier Reef

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Aussie supermarket commits millions of dollars to protect Great Barrier Reef

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) --:One of Australia's largest supermarket chains, Coles, has announced a 10 million Australian Dollars (about 7.1 million U.S. dollars) investment to help strengthen the regeneration and resilience of the decaying Great Barrier Reef.

The plan, announced on Thursday, would see the establishment of a ten-year "Blue Carbon Partnership", which recognizes and seeks to address the threat climate change has on the UNESCO world heritage site.

"Unlocking Australia's blue carbon potential by investing in projects that support revegetation and regeneration of coastal ecosystems is crucial to preserving the Reef," said Coles CEO Steven Cain.

