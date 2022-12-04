Australia v West Indies scoreboard

UrduPoint.com

December 04, 2022

Perth, Australia, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Australia beat the West Indies by 164 runs in the first Test at Perth Stadium on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 598-4 declared (M.

Labuschagne 204, S. Smith 200 not out, T. Head 99) West Indies 1st innings 283 (K. Brathwaite 64, T. Chanderpaul 51; Cummins 3-34, Starc 3-51) Australia 2nd innings 182-2 declared (M Labuschagne 104 not out, D.

Warner 48) West Indies 2nd innings (overnight 192-3, K. Brathwaite 101, K. Mayers 0) K. Brathwaite b Lyon 110 T. Chanderpaul b Starc 45 S. Brooks c Smith b Lyon 11 J. Blackwood c Labuschagne b Lyon 24 K.

Mayers c Smith b Lyon 10 J.

Holder c Smith b Head 3 J. Da Silva c Khawaja b Hazlewood 12 R. Chase c Starc b Lyon 55 A. Joseph b Head 43 J. Seales not out 5 K. Roach b Lyon 0 Extras (lb7, b2, nb6) 15 Total (all out, 110.5 overs) 333 Fall of wickets: 1-116 (Chanderpaul), 2-133 (Brooks), 3-191 (Blackwood), 4-207 (Mayers), 5-212 (Brathwaite), 6-216 (Holder), 7-233 (Da Silva), 8-315 (Joseph), 9-333 (Chase), 10-333 (Roach) Bowling: Starc 23-4-65-1, Hazlewood 22-8-52-1, Lyon 42.5-10-128-6, Green 13-2-45-0, Labuschagne 2-0-9-0, Head 8-1-25-2 Toss: Australia result: Australia won by 164 runs Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

