UrduPoint.com

Australian Parliament Opens After May Election

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Australian parliament opens after May election

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) APP):The Australian Parliament has officially returned two months after the Federal election in May.

New and returning Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators gathered in Canberra on Tuesday to be officially sworn in to the 47th Parliament of Australia.

Delivering his opening remarks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose Labor Party won power in the election on May 21, urged his colleagues to make their time in Parliament count.

The Labor government is expected to introduce about 18 pieces of legislation to Parliament in the first two sitting weeks.

They will include legislation that will give more than 11 million workers access to paid domestic violence leave and for Labor's emissions reduction target.

Albanese has committed to reducing Australia's carbon emissions by 43 percent from the 2005 levels by 2030.

On Tuesday Albanese said he hopes to lead a more unified Parliament than that of previous governments.

"I want to see a Parliament that functions much better than the last one," he said.

"I want more unity, less division. I want to bring the country together with a sense of our common purpose which is there."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Australia Parliament Canberra Lead May From Government Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

3 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.