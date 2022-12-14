Australian, S.Korean researchers join forces to cure blindness

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Scientists from the Australian National University (ANU) have formed a partnership with a S.Korean biotech company in a bid to cure blindness.

The Clear Vision Research Lab at ANU on Wednesday announced a new collaboration with the S. Korean biotechnology company MDimune to develop new treatments for age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

AMD is the degeneration of the retina which causes central vision impairment. It is the leading cause of blindness in the developed world, affecting one in seven people over the age of 50.

According to the macular degeneration foundation, AMD is responsible for half of all blindness and severe vision loss in Australia.

By combining their promising research, teams from the ANU and MDimune are optimistic that they can find a world-first treatment.

Riccardo Natoli, head of the clear vision lab, said his team will use MDimune's cutting-edge BioDrone platform technology to administer new drug therapies safely for the retina after preclinical studies of the technology proved successful.

ANU researchers believe that molecular messages contained inside certain cells could hold the key to treating AMD and other neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, he said.

"This exciting partnership with MDimune brings us one step closer to developing new drug therapies that could one day cure AMD, a debilitating disease that causes vision loss in about 200 million people worldwide," Natoli said in a media release.

"This novel class of drug carriers and therapeutics are highly versatile and can be generated from various types of human cells, meaning they can be produced in large quantities."