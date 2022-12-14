UrduPoint.com

Australian, S.Korean Researchers Join Forces To Cure Blindness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Australian, S.Korean researchers join forces to cure blindness

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Scientists from the Australian National University (ANU) have formed a partnership with a S.Korean biotech company in a bid to cure blindness.

The Clear Vision Research Lab at ANU on Wednesday announced a new collaboration with the S. Korean biotechnology company MDimune to develop new treatments for age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

AMD is the degeneration of the retina which causes central vision impairment. It is the leading cause of blindness in the developed world, affecting one in seven people over the age of 50.

According to the macular degeneration foundation, AMD is responsible for half of all blindness and severe vision loss in Australia.

By combining their promising research, teams from the ANU and MDimune are optimistic that they can find a world-first treatment.

Riccardo Natoli, head of the clear vision lab, said his team will use MDimune's cutting-edge BioDrone platform technology to administer new drug therapies safely for the retina after preclinical studies of the technology proved successful.

ANU researchers believe that molecular messages contained inside certain cells could hold the key to treating AMD and other neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, he said.

"This exciting partnership with MDimune brings us one step closer to developing new drug therapies that could one day cure AMD, a debilitating disease that causes vision loss in about 200 million people worldwide," Natoli said in a media release.

"This novel class of drug carriers and therapeutics are highly versatile and can be generated from various types of human cells, meaning they can be produced in large quantities."

Related Topics

World Technology Australia Company Cure Armenian Dram National University Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

1 hour ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

1 hour ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

2 hours ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.