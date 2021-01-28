UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Stock Surges After Being Mistaken For GameStop

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Australian stock surges after being mistaken for GameStop

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A little-known Australian mining company saw its share price soar as much as 50 percent on Thursday, after investors appeared to mistake it for the similarly named cult US stock GameStop.

GME Resources Limited -- listed as "GME" on the Australian Securities Exchange -- surged in early trading, with the market taking an unexpected interest in the tiny Western Australia-based nickel miner.

Trading volume in the company was at more than 20 times the normal average, leading some to believe that GME had been mistaken for GameStop, which has the ticker "GME" on the New York Stock Exchange.

GameStop, a struggling US video game retailer, has seen its stock surge about 1,000 percent in two weeks after a group of amateur investors active on the online forum Reddit banded together to fight the Wall Street funds that had pushed its price lower.

"When I opened my share tracking app and saw it was at 9.4 cents, I was stunned," GME's managing director Peter Sullivan told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It just went bang, and I thought, 'well, what's going on here'? Is there something about my own company that I don't know?" The company's management had no idea what was happening until a younger family member explained.

"There were emails and text messages from people flying around, and eventually my brother's son, who works in Sydney, told us it was about speculation to do with the ticker GME."Close to the end of trade on Thursday, the Australian company was still trading up 19 percent for the day, beating the country's top listed firms, which were down more than two percent.

Related Topics

Company New York Stock Exchange Sydney Price Australian Securities Exchange Market Family From Share Top

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 January 2021

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

11 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

10 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

10 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.