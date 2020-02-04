UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Bad Boys For Life' Victorious At N. American Box Office

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Sony's "Bad Boys for Life" held on to its lead in the North American box office during the weekend, again edging out Universal's "1917" and "Dolittle," industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The weekend cinema was overshadowed by Sunday's blockbuster tv event, the National Football League's Super Bowl, when theaters are often near-empty.

Overall weekend ticket sales of roughly $85 million were the lowest in years, another industry tracker, Comscore, reported.

Still, action comedy "Bad Boys," with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as wise-cracking detectives, took in $17.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

"1917," a war film which lacks big stars but has steadily racked up awards, placed second at $9.5 million. The Sam Mendes film, shot as if it were one continuous take, is an Oscar favorite.

"Dolittle," based on the children's book about a veterinarian who can talk to the animals, has drawn tepid reviews but, with an all-star cast headed by Robert Downey Jr and Emma Thompson, placed third at $7.6 million.

In fourth was new horror film "Gretel and Hansel" from United Artists.

The dark reimagining of the Brothers Grimm tale earned nearly $6.2 million -- not bad for a film produced with a relatively tiny budget of $5 million, according to Variety.

Fifth spot went to Sony's "Jumanji: The Next Level" at $6 million. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart star in the action sequel.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "The Gentlemen" ($5.6 million) "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ($3.2 million) "Little Women" ($3.1 million)"The Turning" ($3 million)"The Rhythm Section" ($2.7 million).

Related Topics

Football Film And Movies Budget Lawrence Lead Will Smith Emma Thompson Women Sunday Oscar Event TV From Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 4, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Local Press: UAE Nation Brand’s growing prominen ..

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

10 hours ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

11 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.