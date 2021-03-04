UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain GP Announces Covid Restrictions For Spectators

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Bahrain GP announces Covid restrictions for spectators

Paris, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Tickets for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix later this month will only be available to fans who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus, organisers said on Thursday.

The race gets the 2021 campaign underway on March 28.

"To ensure that the event can proceed in a safe environment, and in line with government health advice, tickets will only be available to vaccinated or Covid-19 recovered individuals," Bahrain International Circuit announced in a statement.

Only those who have been given the second dose of the vaccine at least two weeks beforehand and people who have recovered from Covid, with at least two weeks since the date of infection, will be allowed to attend.

Social distancing and mask wearing will remain mandatory.

Bahrain, where pre-season testing will also take place from March 12-14, offered F1 personnel a vaccine.

Most are expected to turn down the offer, though, to avoid getting favourable treatment compared to others in European countries, where the teams are based.

The majority of the 2020 season was held behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Bahrain March 2020 Event From Government Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

19 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

19 minutes ago

Biden Called Off Plans to Strike Second Target in ..

19 minutes ago

Opposition uses corruption money for buying votes ..

19 minutes ago

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

23 minutes ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.