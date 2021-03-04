Bahrain GP announces Covid restrictions for spectators

Paris, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Tickets for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix later this month will only be available to fans who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus, organisers said on Thursday.

The race gets the 2021 campaign underway on March 28.

"To ensure that the event can proceed in a safe environment, and in line with government health advice, tickets will only be available to vaccinated or Covid-19 recovered individuals," Bahrain International Circuit announced in a statement.

Only those who have been given the second dose of the vaccine at least two weeks beforehand and people who have recovered from Covid, with at least two weeks since the date of infection, will be allowed to attend.

Social distancing and mask wearing will remain mandatory.

Bahrain, where pre-season testing will also take place from March 12-14, offered F1 personnel a vaccine.

Most are expected to turn down the offer, though, to avoid getting favourable treatment compared to others in European countries, where the teams are based.

The majority of the 2020 season was held behind closed doors.