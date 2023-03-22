UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Call Up Uncapped Duo For Ireland T20s

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Bangladesh call up uncapped duo for Ireland T20s

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Uncapped Bangladeshi cricketers Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali Anik were named to the Bangladesh squad Wednesday for next week's three-match Twenty20 international series against Ireland.

Leg-spinner Rishad, 20, has shown promise in domestic matches, while 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Anik was a crucial member of the Comilla Victorians' title-winning team this year.

Batsman Afif Hossain, left-arm spinner Tanvir islam and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan, all part of the squad that thrashed world champions England earlier this month, have been excluded.

All three T20 matches against Ireland will be played in the port city of Chittagong on March 27, 29 and 31.

Bangladesh are currently playing a three-match one-day international series against Ireland.

They won the first by 183 runs and notched a record 349 runs in the second before rain saw the match called off.

The third and final ODI will be held in Sylhet on Thursday, and the series will end with a Dhaka Test from April 4-8.

T20 squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik.

Related Topics

T20 World Bangladesh Sylhet Comilla Dhaka Chittagong Ireland Shakib Al Hasan Taskin Ahmed Rony Talukdar Mustafizur Rahman Nurul Hasan March April All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

6 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

21 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

36 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.