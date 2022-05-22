Bangladesh declares health alert amid monkeypox outbreak

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) --:The Bangladeshi government has declared a health alert amid the outbreak of the monkeypox virus in some parts of the world, although no cases have been reported in the country, an official said Sunday.

"No monkeypox case has been reported in Bangladesh yet, but we've made the declaration in order to check any eventuality," the official from the health ministry told Xinhua.

The official, who didn't like to give his name, explained that initial measures will involve monkeypox screening of all incoming passengers from countries where cases have been detected.

Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis with incidental human infections that usually occur in forested parts of Central and West Africa. It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.