Bangladesh Rest Key Players For New Zealand ODIs Ahead Of World Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Dhaka, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Bangladesh on Saturday named a 15-man squad for this month's three-match one-day international series against New Zealand, resting several key players, including regular captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and pace trio Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful islam, have all been rested alongside Shakib.

Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain, and Shamim Hossain, who also played in the Asia Cup, have been excluded, the Bangladesh cricket board said in a statement.

Opening batsman Liton Das will lead the squad, which marks the return of senior campaigners Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad, alongside Soumya Sarkar and Nurul Hasan Sohan.

Tamim did not play a game since his retirement U-turn against Afghanistan in July, while Mahmudullah played the last of his 218 ODIs against England in March.

Uncapped opener Zakir Hasan, pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed, and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain also made the squad.

"The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the World Cup in India, which will be a long tournament where ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

"The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players as well ahead of this major event," he added.

Minhajul said that the newly-called Zakir was very close to playing against Ireland in March before he suffered an unfortunate injury.

"Khaled has done well in his list A career, and Rishad offers a different dimension to our bowling attack," he said.

New Zealand will arrive in Dhaka on Sunday for the series, which begins on September 21 at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

The second and third ODIs will be held on the same ground on September 23 and 26.

The series will be the last for both teams before the World Cup starts in India on October 5.

Bangladesh, who failed to qualify for the final in the ongoing Asia Cup, won their previous two ODI home series against New Zealand 4-0 in 2010 and 3-0 in 2013.

New Zealand will also play two Tests in Bangladesh after the World Cup ends on November 19.

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

