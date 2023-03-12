Bangladesh rest Mahmudullah for Ireland ODIs

(@FahadShabbir)

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Bangladesh on Sunday dropped experienced batsman Mahmudullah Riyad and spinner Taijul islam for a three-match one-day international series against Ireland, beginning next week.

Batsman Zakir Hasan was called up while Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were recalled to an extended side for the series.

"Mahmudullah has been rested for the series as we need to see a few new players. A couple of extra players have been added to the squad due to injury concerns for some players," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told AFP.

Mahmudullah's form was a matter of concern for Bangladesh during the recent ODI series against England when he made 71 runs in three matches and had a worryingly low strike rate of 66.98.

Bangladesh lost the series to England by 2-1, their first ODI series defeat at home for nearly seven years.

The hosts are currently leading England 2-0 in a three-match Twenty20 international series.

The England series will be followed by a tour from Ireland, who arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Ireland, who will also play three Twenty20 internationals and a Test during the visit, last played a bilateral series in Bangladesh in 2008.

The series will begin with the ODI leg, with all three matches scheduled in the northeastern city of Sylhet, respectively on March 18, 20 and 23.

Chittagong will host the three T20s on March 27, 29 and 31 while Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium will host the first ever Test between the two teams from April 4-8.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan