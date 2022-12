(@FahadShabbir)

Dhaka, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the opening one-day international between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka on Sunday:India 186 all out in 41.2 overs (KL Rahul 73; Shakib Al Hasan 5-36, Ebadot Hossain 4-47)Toss: Bangladesh