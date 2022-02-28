Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Third ODI Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM
Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the third one-day international between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday: Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal b Farooqi 11 Liton Das c Gulbadin b Nabi 86 Shakib Al Hasan b Azmatullah 30 Mushfiqur Rahim c Gurbaz b Rashid 7 Yasir Ali c Gulbadin b Rashid 1 Mahmudullah Riyad not out 29 Afif Hossain c Mujeeb b Nabi 5 Mehidy Hasan run out 6 Taskin Ahmed lbw b Rashid 0 Shoriful islam run out 7 Mustafizur Rahman run out 1 Extras (lb1, b1, w7) 9 Total (all out, 46.5 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Tamim), 2-104 (Shakib), 3-121 (Mushfiqur), 4-125 (Yasir), 5-153 (Liton), 6-160 (Afif), 7-175 (Mehidy), 8-176 ( Taskin), 9-189 (Shoriful), 10-192 (Mustafizur) Bowling: Farooqi 7.5-0-33-1 (w2), Mujeeb 8-0-37-0 (w2), Azmatullah 6-0-29-1 (w1), Naib 5-0-25-0 (w1), Rashid 10-0-37-3 (w1), Nabi 10-0-29-2 Afghanistan innings Rahmanullah Gurbaz not out 106 Riaz Hassan st Mushfiqur b Shakib 35 Rahmat Shah st Mushfiqur b Mehidy 47 Hashmatullah Shahidi lbw b Mehidy 2 Najibullah Zadran not out 1 Extras (w2) 2 Total (three wickets; 40.
1 overs) 193 Did not bat: Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi Fall of wickets: 1-79 (Riaz), 2-179 (Rahmat), 3-183 (Hashmatullah) Bowling: Shoriful 7-1-41-0, Taskin 6-0-34-0, Shakib 10-0-47-1, Mustafizur 6-0-24-0 (w2), Mehidy 8.1-1-37-2, Afif 2-0-8-0, Yasir 1-0-2-0 result: Afghanistan won by seven wickets Series Result: Bangladesh won series 2-1 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)