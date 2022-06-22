UrduPoint.com

Bayern Confirm Signing Of Liverpool's Mane

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Bayern confirm signing of Liverpool's Mane

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday, as the Senegal attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

The transfer fee is reportedly around 41 million Euros ($43 million) for Mane, 30, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during six years on Merseyside.

"My agent told me that there were also enquiries from other clubs, but for me, the feeling was right from the start when Bayern presented their plan with me," Mane told Germany's top-selling daily newspaper Bild.

"For me, it was the right club at the right time.

"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team are always fighting for all the titles." Bayern have just won the Bundesliga for a tenth straight season and Mane said he wants to "do everything to make sure I win titles with my team mates".

Mane can play as a centre forward or winger.

His arrival means Bayern have a ready-made replacement for wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked to a move to Barcelona, and winger Serge Gnabry, who is stalling over signing a contract extension.

Related Topics

World Germany Liverpool Barcelona Senegal All From Bayern Premier League Million

Recent Stories

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

9 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict abo ..

LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-R ..

15 minutes ago
 England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

23 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

1 hour ago
 The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.