UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Condemns Attack On Saudi Arabia's Oil Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Beijing condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :China on Tuesday condemned attack on Aramco oil production facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia and called on relevant sides to refrain from actions that might lead to escalation or regional tensions.

"China condemns this attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. We are against attacks on civilians and civil facilities," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

"We are concerned about the attack and its influence on oil prices in the global oil market," she added.

The spokesperson called on relevant sides to refrain from actions that might lead to escalation or regional tensions.

The drone attacks were reported at dawn of Saturday with several explosions on Saudi Aramco plants in Khurais and Abqaiq in the east of the country, resulting in fires that were later controlled.

According to preliminary estimates, the explosions led to the interruption of a quantity of crude oil supplies estimated at 5.7 million barrels, or about 50 percent of the company's production.

Aramco's industrial security teams controlled and extinguished the fire before the flames spread.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud announced on Sunday that the drone attacks caused temporary suspension of production at targeted oil plants.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire China Company Oil Saudi Lead Saudi Arabia Saud Sunday Market From Million

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

2 hours ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

2 hours ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.