BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :China on Tuesday condemned attack on Aramco oil production facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia and called on relevant sides to refrain from actions that might lead to escalation or regional tensions.

"China condemns this attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. We are against attacks on civilians and civil facilities," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

"We are concerned about the attack and its influence on oil prices in the global oil market," she added.

The spokesperson called on relevant sides to refrain from actions that might lead to escalation or regional tensions.

The drone attacks were reported at dawn of Saturday with several explosions on Saudi Aramco plants in Khurais and Abqaiq in the east of the country, resulting in fires that were later controlled.

According to preliminary estimates, the explosions led to the interruption of a quantity of crude oil supplies estimated at 5.7 million barrels, or about 50 percent of the company's production.

Aramco's industrial security teams controlled and extinguished the fire before the flames spread.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud announced on Sunday that the drone attacks caused temporary suspension of production at targeted oil plants.