Beijing Universities, Schools Postpone Opening Date Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:10 PM

Beijing universities, schools postpone opening date amid coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Universities and schools in the Chinese capital have postponed the opening date of the spring semester following the cornavirus outbreak, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal education Commission said on Sunday.

Up to fifty-four people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Beijing so far, and two of those patients have been cured, Li Yi said during a press briefing held here.

At least 1,985 coronavirus cases had been confirmed so far in China including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan out of which 56 had lost their lives while 49 patients were cured.

The coronavirus was first found in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province and quickly spread across the country and beyond.

Over 10 universities in Wuhan announced that they will postpone the spring semester, including Huazhong Agricultural University, Yangtze University and China University of Geosciences (Wuhan).

Universities in Shanghai and Chongqing announced similar postponements. Shanghai University said the start of the new semester will be delayed till February 17.

The Ministry of Education said on January 23 that exams for the enrollment of students in some majors, which usually take place between February and April each year, will be delayed.

30 cities and provinces have launched Level-I emergency response, while Hong Kong declared "highest" emergency response.

