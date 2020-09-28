UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Opposition Leader Calls For Macron To Mediate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

Belarus opposition leader calls for Macron to mediate

Vilnius, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday urged French President Emmanuel Macron to mediate in the political crisis in her homeland, saying he could involve Russia in opening a dialogue.

Tikhanovskaya told AFP the EU should expand planned sanctions to include businesses that support the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The protests are not going to stop," she said in an interview in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius where she fled after running against Lukashenko in an election on August 9.

"People will not accept the regime under which they have lived all these years." She said she hoped to meet Macron during his two-day visit to Lithuania, which starts later on Monday.

The French president would be Tikhanovskaya's most high-profile meeting so far since the disputed election and the weeks of unprecedented mass protests which she has helped inspire.

She has previously met leaders in neighbouring Poland and Lithuania, which have taken a lead in European diplomacy on Belarus, and with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

She said the French leader was known as a mediator in international crises who could open a dialogue between the government and the opposition, and also involve Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Now is the moment when Belarus needs help in starting dialogue," she said, adding that Macron could be "one of the mediators" in the crisis.

The EU is considering personal sanctions against Lukashenko and other high-profile figures seen as responsible for a violent crackdown.

But Tikhanovskaya said it could go further and adopt "economic sanctions against businesses, individual businessmen who support the Lukashenko regime".

But she emphasised these should not be general economic sanctions as "ordinary people will suffer most" from them.

Related Topics

Election Russia Visit Brussels Vilnius Vladimir Putin Lead Belarus Poland Lithuania August All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif arrested after LHC rejected interim ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan wants intra-Afghan dialogue's success for ..

13 minutes ago

566 new Coronavirus cases reported; nine deaths in ..

13 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

13 minutes ago

CTP gear up operation against professional beggars ..

13 minutes ago

Merkel Warns Party Presidium Germany May Come to H ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.