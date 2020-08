(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The top challenger in Belarus's presidential election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, will not join street protests contesting the result, her spokeswoman said Monday.

"The team has decided that she will not take part in protests to avoid provocations," Anna Krasulinatold AFP.