UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium V Italy Euro 2020 Starting Line-ups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Belgium v Italy Euro 2020 starting line-ups

Munich, Germany, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 quarter-final between Belgium and Italy at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Belgium (3-4-3) Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen (capt), Thomas Vermaelen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP) Italy (4-3-3) Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

Related Topics

Munich Ita Italy Belgium Euro 2020 Coach

Recent Stories

Brazil prosecutors to probe claims against Bolsona ..

39 minutes ago

Another two police officials suspended in minor gi ..

39 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases recorded increase in GB

39 minutes ago

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

39 minutes ago

Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressi ..

44 minutes ago

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off H ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.