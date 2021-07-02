Belgium v Italy Euro 2020 starting line-ups

(@FahadShabbir)

Munich, Germany, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 quarter-final between Belgium and Italy at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Belgium (3-4-3) Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen (capt), Thomas Vermaelen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP) Italy (4-3-3) Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)