Besant Hall Cultural Centre To Hold Programme In Memory Pir Hassam Din Rashdi
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Besant Hall Cultural centre (BHCC) would organize a program to mark the 43rd death anniversary of noted historian Pir Hassam din Rashdi on 01 April (Monday) at 4.pm.
The Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Monday that the event will be presided by Ghulam Muhammad Lakho while key speakers Paras Rashdi, Imam Rashdi, Taj Joyo and Gohar Noshahi will shed light on the life, career, and literary contribution of pir Hassam din Rashdi.
Pir Hassam Din Rashdi born on 20 September 1911 in District Larkana. He served as an editor/ Co editor in number of newspapers and Magazines including Al-Munar(Magazines), Peigham (Magazine), Sindh Zamindar ( Newspaper) and Mehran (Magazine).
He wrote more than 50 books on history and literature in Persian, Sindhi and urdu languages and also contributed to research papers. Makli Namah, Masnavi Mazharul Aasar, Maqalat-i-Shuira Qani, Mazhar Shah Jahani and Razaatul Salatin are some of his famous books which have been translated in Sindhi from Persian. Others include Mir Masoom Shah Bakhri, Tazkira-i-Amir Khani, Akhund Muhammad Bachal, Daheen Sadi Ji Sindh (10th century Sindh) and Talpuran Joon Muhroon (The remnants of the Talpur era).. He died on 1 April 1982.
