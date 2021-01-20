Biden State pick agrees China committing Uighur 'genocide'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden's pick to be secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said Tuesday that he agreed with incumbent Mike Pompeo's finding that China is committing genocide against Uighurs and other mostly Muslim communities.

"That would be my judgment as well," Blinken said at his confirmation hearing when asked by Senator Lindsey Graham about Pompeo's determination announced earlier in the day.