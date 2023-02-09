UrduPoint.com

Biden Touts Building Economy For 'forgotten' Americans

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Biden touts building economy for 'forgotten' Americans

DeForest, United States, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden hit the road Wednesday in Wisconsin, touting his plan to rebuild the blue-collar economy a day after a rousing State of the Union speech that reinforced expectations the 80-year-old will declare he's seeking a second term.

Biden hasn't yet announced a reelection bid and given his age, many -- even from his own party -- feel he should step aside in 2024.

Asked about running in an interview with PBS NewsHour on Wednesday, he said he had yet to decide.

"I haven't made that decision," he said. "That's my intention, I think, but I haven't made that decision firmly yet." But his Tuesday night address to Congress laid out what amounted to a campaign platform, which he returned to during a visit with union labour apprentices in DeForest, a small town in Wisconsin -- the crucial swing state that Biden narrowly won in 2020.

"For decades, the backbone of America, the middle class, has been hollowed out. It's been hollowed out. Good paying manufacturing jobs moved (to) overseas production because it was cheaper," Biden told the workers, who wore hard hats and high-visibility safety vests.

"Now we're going to turn that around, we're building an economy where no one's going to be left behind. My economic plan is about investing in places, people that have been forgotten," he said at the union training centre.

It's a message he'll repeat on Thursday on a trip to the increasingly Republican stronghold of Florida.

And it's a message he hammered, over and over, during his State of the Union before a packed chamber on Capitol Hill and a television audience of millions.

Casting himself as a centrist in an era where partisan politics has become something of a blood sport, his sunny optimism, complete with jokes and frequent pauses to smile, contrasted strongly with aggressive jeering from the ranks of Republican lawmakers.

On multiple occasions, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Republican heading the party's narrow new majority in the House of Representatives, stood to applaud Biden -- and appeared to try to quiet his more radical members.

But the raucous far-right wing that effectively has a stranglehold on the party's congressional leadership broke with convention to hurl boos and insults.

Related Topics

Visit Road Capitol Hill Florida Chamber Turkish Lira Congress 2020 TV From Blood Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

42 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

8 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

9 hours ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

9 hours ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

9 hours ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.