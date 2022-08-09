Biden tries to heal Kentucky flood victims -- and country

(@FahadShabbir)

Lost Creek, United States, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :In Lost Creek, Kentucky, Joe Biden promised flood victims Monday that their shattered lives will be restored -- a message of optimism he hopes to beam right through a divided America three months before elections that will decide the fate of his presidency.

A disaster zone, where floods have killed at least 37 people, might seem an odd place for optimism.

The presidential motorcade rolled past scenes of savage natural violence -- trees torn to pieces, yellow school buses tossed like toys, and fragments of people's houses and belongings festooning the banks of a minor creek that had transformed into a sort of tsunami.

But after visiting victims, including one family whose mobile home had floated clean off its foundations before being wrecked up the street, the Democrat said the natural calamity was a moment to recall deep bonds.

"Everyone has an obligation to help," Biden said. "I promise you, we're staying, the Federal government, along with the state and county and the city, we're staying until everybody's back to where they were. Not a joke."