UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill Withers, Soul Icon Behind 'Lean On Me,' Dies At 81

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Bill Withers, soul icon behind 'Lean On Me,' dies at 81

Los Angeles, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Bill Withers, the legendary performer who delivered timeless hits like "Ain't No Sunshine" with silky yet funkified vocals and came to define 1970s soul, has died. He was 81 years old.

The Grammy-winning artist behind the beloved "Lean on Me" succumbed to heart complications, according to his family, which said it was "devastated" over the loss.

"A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other," they said.

"In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones." The artist's recording career lasted just 14 years -- he released his final album in 1985 -- but his hits that melded gritty southern blues with smooth R&B have endured for decades as global classics, including "Lovely Day" and "Just the Two of Us." The youngest of six, Withers was born on July 4, 1938 during the final years of the Great Depression in Slab Fork, West Virginia, and grew up in a segregated coal mining region.

As a child he struggled with a stutter, and in his teenage years enlisted in the US Navy and then worked as an aircraft mechanic.

It wasn't until his mid-30s that Withers began recording music.

"I can't play the guitar or the piano, but I made a career out of writing songs on guitars and piano," the artist told The New York Times in 2015.

"I never learned music. I just did it." Withers moved to Los Angeles in 1967 and self-financed demos, releasing in 1971 his debut studio album "Just As I Am," which was produced by the influential Booker T. Jones.

Its single "Ain't No Sunshine" is now named among Rolling Stone's greatest songs of all time.

But the track that became an indelible smash came out on the B-side -- the artists and repetoire (A&R) promoters at Withers' label didn't think much of it.

"The disc jockeys, god bless 'em, turned it over, and that's how I got started," Withers told NPR in 2015.

"I call A&R 'antagonistic & redundant,' and that's why -- because they make those genius decisions like that."

Related Topics

World Music Died Los Angeles Man Virginia New York Nepalese Rupee July 2015 God Family All Depression

Recent Stories

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

14 minutes ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

28 minutes ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

28 minutes ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

1 hour ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

2 hours ago

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.