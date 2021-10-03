Blast rocks Kabul after Taliban hold victory rally

Kabul, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally near Kabul on Sunday, but their show of strength was overshadowed by a bomb blast near a mosque in the Afghan capital.

An explosion killed at least two civilians and wounded several more outside Kabul's Eid Gah mosque.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said on Saturday that a prayer ceremony would be held at the mosque for his mother following her recent death. He made no reference to this on Sunday as he tweeted that the blast had killed civilians in the area.

Civilians in bloodied clothing were seen by AFP arriving at the nearby Kabul Emergency Hospital, and interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP: "Our initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast."Taliban fighters arriving at the hospital handed over their weapons and stripped off their body armour to go in to donate blood, and the hospital said on Twitter that four patients were being treated.