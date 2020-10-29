UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blowout US GDP Report Will Obscure Troubling Slowdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:30 AM

Blowout US GDP report will obscure troubling slowdown

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :After the worst downturn on record, the US economy is expected to post jaw-dropping growth of between 30 and 35 percent in the third quarter, but the headline number will obscure potential signs of trouble.

With days before the November 3 election, President Donald Trump will almost certainly seize on the data to be released Thursday by the Commerce Department as proof the recovery he promised from the Covid-19 pandemic is underway.

But economists warn that the rebound in the July-September period, after the 31.

4 percent drop in the second quarter, was driven by consumer spending supported by a massive $3 trillion in government aid, much of which has since expired.

And even that bounce is not nearly strong enough to repair the damage and get the world's largest economy back to where it was pre-pandemic, or where it would have been if the expansion had continued at the same pace.

The gain is "not enough to get out of (the) hole," Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton told AFP, and the prospects for the fourth quarter are "deteriorating by the day, without life boats."

Related Topics

Election World Trump Same November Commerce Post From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

9 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

9 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

11 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

11 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.