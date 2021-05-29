UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boko Haram Attacks Niger City Of Diffa: Officials

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

Boko Haram attacks Niger city of Diffa: officials

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Fierce fighting erupted Friday between army troops and Boko Haram militants in Diffa, southeastern Niger, local authorities said, without providing details on casualties.

Boko Haram elements attacked Diffa, which is close to the border with Nigeria, from the south around 3:00-4:00 pm (1400-1500 GMT), a senior local official told AFP.

"Security and Defence forces responded with sustained gunfire, including from heavy weapons," the source added.

A second source at the local prefecture confirmed the attack, but did not provide details.

"We do not have a toll yet, but we have witnessed movements of panic by the population," the source said, before adding that calm had returned to the city of 200,000 inhabitants.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Army Diffa Niger Nigeria Border From

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

8 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

8 hours ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

8 hours ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

9 hours ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.