Boko Haram attacks Niger city of Diffa: officials

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Fierce fighting erupted Friday between army troops and Boko Haram militants in Diffa, southeastern Niger, local authorities said, without providing details on casualties.

Boko Haram elements attacked Diffa, which is close to the border with Nigeria, from the south around 3:00-4:00 pm (1400-1500 GMT), a senior local official told AFP.

"Security and Defence forces responded with sustained gunfire, including from heavy weapons," the source added.

A second source at the local prefecture confirmed the attack, but did not provide details.

"We do not have a toll yet, but we have witnessed movements of panic by the population," the source said, before adding that calm had returned to the city of 200,000 inhabitants.