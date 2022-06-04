UrduPoint.com

Bomb Kills Two Peacekeepers In Mali: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Bomb kills two peacekeepers in Mali: UN

Bamako, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Two UN peacekeepers were killed and one wounded on Friday after an improvised bomb exploded in central Mali, a spokesman for the MINUSMA mission tweeted.

They were just the latest deaths in the centre of the country, which has since 2012 been wracked by a deadly insurgency.

In a separate incident, six civilians were killed when a cart hit another explosive device a day earlier, a military official and two councillors said.

The soldiers were part of the Egyptian contingent of the UN peacekeeping mission, a security official said.

"The head of MINUSMA condemned the attack," mission spokesman Olivier Salgado said on social media. He said two blue helmets were killed and one wounded, correcting an earlier toll.

Salgado said the incident took place near the town of Douentza, on the road to Timbuktu.

The UN Security Council said it "condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated against MINUSMA".

In a statement, the Security Council also urged the Malian authorities "to swiftly investigate the attack against peacekeepers and bring the perpetrators to justice".

They were the second and third UN peacekeepers to be killed in three days.

On Wednesday, a Jordanian blue helmet was killed in an attack on his convoy in Kidal, in northern Mali.

"A hard, hard week for us. We cannot say enough about the difficulty of our task and the extreme dedication of our peacekeepers," tweeted MINUSMA chief El-Ghassim Wane.

With 13,000 members, MINUSMA -- the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali -- is one of the UN's biggest peacekeeping operations, and one of its most dangerous.

It says 174 troops have died from hostile acts since its creation in 2013.

"This is the sixth incident in which a UN peacekeeping convoy was hit since May 22," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York, condemning the latest attack.

But, despite the difficulties, the UN peacekeepers continue their work in accordance with their Security Council mandate, he added, citing MINUSMA's involvement in the recent restoration of two bridges destroyed in the same region.

Improvised explosive devices are a weapon of choice for militants attacking MINUSMA and Malian forces. They also kill many civilians.

In Thursday's incident, a cart returning from market hit a small bomb near Waya, killing five civilians and gravely wounding a sixth who died on Friday, the military official and councillors said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of militant retaliation.

On Friday, the Egyptian peacekeepers were in an escort of a dozen UN vehicles accompanying a convoy of civilian trucks carrying fuel, Salgado said.

Such convoys can stretch for miles.

A mine exploded as the convoy passed, Salgado said. Mines can be detonated on contact or remotely.

Central Mali is a hotbed of violence and militant activity that has spread from the north to the centre of the country, and on to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of civilians and combatants have died and hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

Two reports published this week -- one from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and another from the human rights division of MINUSMA -- expressed alarm at the intensification of the violence in central Mali.

Related Topics

Attack Militants United Nations Social Media Vehicles Road Died Mali Timbuktu Same New York Burkina Faso Niger May Market From Weapon

Recent Stories

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Provid ..

US Sentences Uzbek National to 15 Years for Providing Material Support to Islami ..

8 hours ago
 Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure ..

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Colombo After Seizure of Plane in Sri Lanka

8 hours ago
 Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

8 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, ..

Ukrainian Conflict Provoking Global Food, Energy, Financial Crises - UN Secretar ..

8 hours ago
 US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terr ..

US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorists in Somalia on Friday - ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.