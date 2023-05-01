UrduPoint.com

"Born To Fly" Continues To Top China's Box Office Chart

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Domestic movie "Born to Fly" continued to top the domestic daily box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

Known as a "Top Gun"-style production, the movie turns a rare spotlight on the test pilots of the air force.

It tells the story of how elite pilots rubbed shoulders with death during the test flights of China's cutting-edge fighter jets to help collect data under extreme conditions.

The movie generated a revenue of around 104.19 million Yuan (about 15.05 million U.S. Dollars) on the second day of China's May Day holiday, which spans from April 29 to May 3 this year.

"Godspeed," a domestic road comedy, came in second with a daily earning of around 103.15 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic romance "All These Years," which raked in 41.12 million yuan on Sunday.

