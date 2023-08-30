Botafogo sign Angola defender Bastos

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Botafogo have completed the signing of Angola international center-back Bastos on a free transfer, the Brazilian club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who parted ways with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in July, will be tied to the Rio de Janeiro side until December 2024.

He joins Mateo Ponte, Diego Hernandez and Valentin Adamo as newcomers to Botafogo's squad in Brazil's current midseason transfer window.

Bastos, a former Lazio player who has been capped 52 times for his country, is expected to start training with his new teammates immediately and could be available for Saturday's home clash against Flamengo in Brazil's Serie A.

Botafogo currently lead the top-flight standings with 51 points from 21 games, 11 points more than second-placed Palmeiras.