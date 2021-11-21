Brazil reports 217 deaths, 8,833 COVID-19 cases in past day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAO PAULO, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Brazil registered 217 deaths and 8,833 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

With these new figures, the total number of deaths from the pandemic rose to 612,587 and the number of confirmed cases increased to 22,012,150.

Brazil is the second in the world in the number of deaths, behind the United States, and third in the number of cases, behind the United States and India.

In the last seven days, the moving average of daily deaths was 195, the lowest level since April 2020, and the moving average of cases stood at 8,330, also the lowest since April 2020, according to the health ministry.

In Brazil, 128.2 million people have been fully vaccinated against the disease, while 157.6 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to official data.