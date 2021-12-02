UrduPoint.com

Brazil Senate Approves Bolsonaro-backed Pastor For Supreme Court

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Brasília, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Brazilian Senate on Wednesday approved a Presbyterian pastor for a seat on the Supreme Court in a win for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who had promised to appoint a "terribly evangelical" judge to the top court.

By 47 votes to 32, the Senate backed former justice minister Andre Mendonca, 48, who from mid-December will occupy the 11th seat of the Supreme Court in Brasilia, replacing a judge who retired in July.

The appointment of Mendonca was hailed by conservatives, as the court adjudicates on hot-button issues such as the rights of minorities, abortion, drugs and access to weapons.

"My commitment to bring to the Supreme Court a 'terribly evangelical' (judge) was delivered today," Bolsonaro tweeted Wednesday evening.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee, Mendonca confirmed his support the secularism in the Brazilian government.

"In life, the Bible; in the Supreme Court, the Constitution," he said.

"Although I am an evangelical, there is no space for public religious demonstrations during the sessions of the Supreme Federal Court." "I will defend the constitutional right of civil marriage for people of the same sex," he added in response to a question posed by a senator.

Mendonca has been a member of the government since Bolsonaro came to power in January 2019 with firm support among evangelicals, a fast-growing segment in Brazil. according to a January 2020 Datafolha survey, it already represents 31 percent of the population.

Law professor Michael Mohallem told AFP the appointment was "political" and represented a victory for Bolsonaro heading into the 2022 elections.

"It allows him to retain the electoral support of the evangelicals and it will also be seen as a sign that Bolsonaro still controls the majority in the Senate when he needs it," he said.

