Brazil tops 500,000 deaths from COVID-19

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) --:Brazil surpassed half a million COVID-19 deaths after registering 2,301 more deaths from the fatal disease in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Saturday.

With the national death toll reaching 500,800, Brazil has become the second country in the world to record more than half a million pandemic deaths, after the United States.